US university to confer doctoral degree on football agent Drew Uyi October 29 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Global expert in branding and English FA licensed intermediary, Drew Uyi, is on the cusp of receiving another honour in the diaspora as the Cornerstone Christian University has announced that it will bestow a doctorate degree on the famous UK-born Nigerian.

Disclosing this on its Instagram account, Cornerstone Christian University stated that the commencement ceremony where Uyi, who is credited to being behind some major endorsement deals for leading Nigerian sports stars and entertainers, will be conferred the doctoral candidate, Honoris Causa, will hold on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Double Tree by Hilton, in Atlanta.

While celebrating the virtues of the awardee, the US-based university described Uyi “as a sports and events management graduate from the London Metropolitan University, London, who holds a post-graduate degree in marketing from the University of the Arts London.

“He is a FIFA licensed football agent, brand strategist and athlete brand educator. He…