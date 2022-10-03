FG to enforce water test policy for boreholes, others – Minister — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government says it plans to enforce the mandatory water test policy for drilling boreholes and other water projects.

The Minister of Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu, announced this on Sunday when he appeared as a guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) interview forum in Abuja.

Adamu said this policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen its National Reference Laboratories to solve the problems of water quality, standards, and monitoring in Nigeria.

“We are going to come up with a policy in all our water projects that when you drill boreholes, part of the condition is you must do water tests,” he said.

Adamu said that periodic water tests and quality water surveillance were being carried out in adherence to the Nigerian Standard for Drinking Water Quality.

“For our own projects, the water quality test should be conducted within our laboratories.

“In that way we keep them busy, but we also use the laboratories for surveillance…