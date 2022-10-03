How insecurity affects quality, reliability of data, by NBS boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, has decried the effect of insecurity on the quality and reliability of statistical information in the country.

Also, Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, said due to insecurity, the commission was unable to demarcate two local councils, as it prepared for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

The duo spoke at the 45th Statistical Conference of the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The theme of the conference was ‘Security Challenges in Nigeria and Associated Consequences: A Statistical Overview’.

Adeniran, who spoke on the topic, ‘Consequences of Security Challenges on the National Statistical System in Nigeria’, said a significant proportion of statistics produced by NBS is from surveys, census, or field data collection.

He said insecurity poses a serious…