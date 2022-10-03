Improve public schools, old students tell govt on Independence Day — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Members of Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi Old Students’ Association (IPS-OSA) have called on the government at all levels to take urgent steps to improve standards in public schools across the country.

They made the call on Saturday during the ‘Fun Day and Interactive Session’ with pupils of the school to mark their reunion and Independence Day celebration in Ikoyi, Lagos.

This is as the Director for Citizens Right, Lagos State, Ministry of Justice, Tutu Oshinusi, while delivering her paper on ‘Child Protection Act/Right,’ at the same event, admonished pupils to take education as their fundamental right, and called on parents and guardians to ensure the right of education of their children and wards are protected, respected and given to them.

President, IPS-OSA, Tayo Gbajabiamila-Olamona, stressed that the education of every child was fundamental to building a strong, vibrant and great nation and called on the government to assist in improving its standard.

She said the…