More than 40 bodies found in Libya mass grave — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Forty-two bodies have been found in a mass grave in the Libyan city of Sirte, an ex-stronghold of the Islamic State group, the country’s missing person authority said Sunday.

Exhumation teams unearthed “42 unidentified bodies” after following up on reports of a “mass grave” at the site of a former school in Sirte, the authority said.

“DNA samples have been taken for analysis in coordination with the office of forensic medicine,” it added, without elaborating further.

Sirte, a central coastal city, was held by IS between 2015 and 2016, as it exploited the chaos engulfing much of Libya in the wake of the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

The jihadist group was dislodged by forces loyal to the then Government of National Accord in December 2016 after months of intense house-to-house fighting.

In October 2017, a grave containing the bodies of 21 Coptic Christians, executed by the jihadists two years earlier,…