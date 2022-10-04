Apple To Release Will Smith’s First Film “Emancipation” Since Oscars — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


1 day ago

A Nigerian-born singer, song writer and multi instrumentalist, CEF, recently hosted journalists to the listening session of one of his albums. The contemporary, prolific live musician, presented an album with seven tracks titled ‘Jide Ofor’. While six of the tracks were rendered in Igbo, one is titled ‘Animal Farm’ was rendered in English. CEF leads…

IMG 3287 1 e1612982409436

3 days ago

When Veno Mariaghae prophesied it nearly four decades ago, most people might have dismissed her words as wishful thinking…

r kelly new evidence 187

29 Sep

The…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR