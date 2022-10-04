



…As Presidential Campaign Council D-G Tambuwal vows issue-based campaigns The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has said the PDP standard bearer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will flag off his campaign next Monday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital. According to Tambuwal, the PDP will campaign based […]

The post Atiku to flag off presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom on Monday appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper