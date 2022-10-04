Court orders 10 remanded over arson, attempted murder — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ogun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ilaro has remanded 10 men in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) over alleged arson, attempted murder, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Chief Magistrate F. A. Daudu ordered that the defendants, Alhaji Fatai Isiaka; Awode Oladosu; Ajibola Saliu; Jamiu Adejobi; Noah Elegbede; Akanbi Rasaq; Fatai Fadeyi; Ibeleru Suru; Obanla Bayo; Saheed Olabisi and Obeh Sulaimon be remanded.

They are to be behind bars for the next 60 days to enable the Ogun State Director for Public Prosecution (DPP) to issue legal advice on the allegations made against them by men of the Monitoring Unit Section, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

Their remand order was sequel to an ex parte application filed and argued by Mr. Morufu Animashaun, who told the court that the offences against the respondents, were felony in nature and could only be tried by the State’s High Court.

Animashaun said that the investigation had…