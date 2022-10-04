Nigeria needs leaders with capacity, character to manage change – Gbajabiamila | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, says Nigeria needs leaders with capacity to manage rapid domestic and global changes to achieve prosperity, peace, and security.

Gbajabiamila said this at the opening of Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) workshop titled: ‘’Building the Next Generation of Nigeria’s Public Sector Leaders’’ on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised for 74 young Nigerians, including Persons with Disabilities selected across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The speaker said the quality of decision-making in politics and governance which would define course of the country, was dependent on the capacity of leaders to adapt to the rapid changes.

“These are exciting times. In Nigeria and across the world, we are experiencing rapid and relentless changes across every facet of our lives. Some of these changes are technological; others are economic and…