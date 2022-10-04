NSCDC arrests 2 over adulterated petroleum product in Anambra | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects conveying 50, 000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Anambra.

The two suspects are, Samuel Ifeanyichukwu Oduche, 39, from Ndiagu Amechi Awkunanaw and Emeka Agu, 35, from Oduma, Aninri, all in Enugu State.

A statement issued on Monday by Mr Edwin Okadigbo, Public Relations Officer (PRO), NSCDC Anambra Command, said the duo were apprehended by men of the Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Corps on Sept. 24, in Awka.

He added that the suspects were arrested along the Enugu/Onitsha expressway while conveying the product in a truck with registration number, Benue MKA 806 ZF.

Okadigbo said that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects have been in the illicit oil business for some time.

The PRO said the State Commandant, Mr Isdore Chikere had ordered the Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct further investigation on the matter.

He said that at the end of the…