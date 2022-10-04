Sane double keeps five-star Bayern perfect, Marseille topple Sporting | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leroy Sane scored twice as Bayern Munich continued their flawless run in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over outclassed Group C rivals Viktoria Plzen.

But Group D leaders Sporting Lisbon paid for goalkeeping errors in a 4-1 defeat at Marseille which gave the French team their first win of the campaign.

Convincing in Milan against Inter and at home against Barcelona, Bayern shrugged off the absence of Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Mueller, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

With nine points, Julian Nagelsmann’s side have almost booked their ticket to the knockout phase, with rivals Inter Milan and Barcelona facing off on Tuesday and next week.

“We were calm, we dominated and we were in total control,” said Bayern captain and Manuel Neuer.

“When everything is going well, we’re almost unstoppable.

“It feels good when you get into a game well, when you score quickly. For the opponent it’s difficult to turn the game around or create chances.

“It…