2023 Election: Hon. Ngumah applauds youths’ interest in politics | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian businessman and Politician, Victor Ngumah has commended the zeal and passion of young persons in Nigeria’s political development especially as the country heads to major election in 2023.

Hon. Ngumah, the CEO Lumen Media International, a leading company with interest in media, branding and events said the involvement of youths in politics has become important to inject new ideas, productivity and creativity in Nigerian leadership process.

There has been an increasing support base for Presidential Candidates among the youth population who in recent times took to the streets of major cities to hold a solidarity rally for some of the leading contenders.

A native of Ezinihitte in Imo State, Victor Ngumah contested to represent Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency in the Imo state house of Assembly in 2019.

In a chat with our correspondent at the weekend, he said the numerous talents the Nigerian youths wield will be a great value addition in a quest to…