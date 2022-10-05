Again, PDP BoT meeting with Wike ends in deadlock | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Crisis will soon be over, says campaign spokesman, Aniagwu

• Party begins presidential rallies in Uyo on Monday

Yesterday’s meeting between the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, at Government House, Port Harcourt, ended in a deadlock.

The closed-door session, which lasted about four hours, failed to address the protracted crisis rocking the party, as Wike insisted National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

Acting BoT chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who briefed newsmen at the end of the meeting, said they had a frank discussion but did not reach any conclusion.

He said: “We have not concluded. You know, it is always easy to discuss. But to make peace takes some time. We are better informed. We have got some new information. Every coin has two sides. In concrete terms, it is work in progress.”

Crisis had erupted immediately after the party’s presidential primaries and the subsequent selection of…