Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to complete the Mambilla hydro power project, if given the mandate in the 2023 general election.

Abubakar said this at the interactive session with PDP North East Stakeholders on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the North East has suffered devastation due to security challenges in recent times, promising to restore the lost glory of the subregion.

Abubakar said that the interactive session was to share ideas with the stakeholders on his plans to revitalise of the North East.

He said Mambilla hydro power project has been on the drawing board for over 50 years, promising to ensure its prompt completion if given the mandate in 2023.

“If PDP is elected and I become president in 2023 we will restore the Mambila hydro power project, address insecurity in the North East.

“I will restore the potential in this subregion, we have the best soil in this country and…