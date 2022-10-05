Christensen ruled out as Barca injury crisis deepens | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tems makes it one of the top winners of this year’s BMI Awards in London. She clinches her award alongside other top Nigerian artists like Wizkid, CKay, P2J, Tempoe, Joeboy, and Kwame Eugene. Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of BMI, and Shirin Foroutan, vice president of creative for BMI Europe, presided over the ceremony. P2J…

1 hour ago

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a sprained ankle, the club confirmed on Wednesday, leaving the Catalans with only two fit centre-backs. The Denmark centre-back was taken off in the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday at the San Siro, and is a doubt for upcoming games, including the Clasico on October 16. Barca…