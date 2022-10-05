HURIWA flays President for shifting completion date of Second Niger Bridge | The Guardian Nigeria News

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for shifting completion date of the multi-billion naira Second Niger Bridge from October 2022 to the first quarter of 2024.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said the “postponement of the completion date of the vital bridge linking Delta and Anambra states shows that the Buhari regime is not sincere with Ndigbo and the people of South East.”

HURIWA said despite several promises and assurances of the current administration to complete the strategic gateway before May 2023, it still went ahead to fail the region.

The organisation continued: “Buhari completed scores of multi-million dollar projects he started in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, but can’t deliver just the Second Niger Bridge for South Easterners.”

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) had started construction of the bridge…