LASTMA: Lagos State appeals judgment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Government has filed a notice of appeal against a judgment stopping towing of vehicles and imposition of fines by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) without a valid court order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government made this known in a press release on Wednesday.

The press release was signed by the Director of Civil Ligation, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr Hameed Oyenuga.

The notice of appeal, filed on Sept. 30, contains four grounds against the judgment of Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on Sept. 22.

The judge had held that LASTMA could not impose fines and tow vehicles of suspected traffic offenders without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

Lagos State said it had reviewed the judgment and was dissatisfied with it, adding that it had exercised its constitutional right of appeal by filing the notice of appeal.

The state government urged members of the public to be law-abiding.

