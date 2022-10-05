Remaining 23 Kaduna-Abuja train passengers freed | The Guardian Nigeria News

27 mins ago
The remaining 23 kidnapped people from the Abuja-Kaduna train attack were freed by their abductors on Wednesday, the Nigerian military said. The train was attacked on March 28. The secretary of the Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee Prof. Usman Yusuf said the Chief of Defense Staff General Lucky Irabor,”secured the release and took custody…
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in the Russia-annexed region of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. “The government will ensure that the nuclear facilities at the plant… are integrated as federal property,” the executive order said. The power station has been occupied…
