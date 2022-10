Tems makes it one of the top winners of this year’s BMI Awards in London. She clinches her award alongside other top Nigerian artists like Wizkid, CKay, P2J, Tempoe, Joeboy, and Kwame Eugene. Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of BMI, and Shirin Foroutan, vice president of creative for BMI Europe, presided over the ceremony. P2J […]

