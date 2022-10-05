World Teachers’ Day highlights need to transform education￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

NEW YORK, USA, 5 October 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Teachers are at the heart of education, and their valuable work must also lead to better salaries and working conditions, the heads of three UN agencies and a partner organization said on Wednesday.

The statement comes in their joint message to mark World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on 5 October.

The international community has committed to transform education – a process that must be led by teachers.

A critical partner

That’s the firm belief expressed by Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UN educational and cultural agency, UNESCO; Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO); Catherine Russell, Executive Director at the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and David Edwards, General Secretary of Education International.

“Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the critical role of teachers in transforming learners’ potential by ensuring they have the tools they…