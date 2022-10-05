Youths take over Rivers community, banish chiefs for allegedly taking bribe from Shell | The Guardian Nigeria News

• We are now refugees, chief cries out

Youths in Bodo community in Gokana Council of Rivers State have forced their chiefs and elders to flee the town.

Public Relations Officer of Bodo Chiefs and Elders, Saint Emma-Pee, explained that the youths chased the leaders away on the allegation that they collected bribes from Shell Petroleum company over oil spill that occurred in the area last month.

Emma-Pee, who is also the Chairman of Bodo Council of Village Heads, recalled that the first spill occurred on August 2, while the second spill happened few days later.

He recounted his experience at an event organised by GreenFaith International and Lift Humanity Foundation on National Consultative Dialogue on Faith and Climate Justice, saying the youths went on the rampage and destroyed properties, accusing chiefs of compromising in signing the JIV report.

The chief, who said he was smuggled out of the community as his house and car and those of seven others were being destroyed, called…