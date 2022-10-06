As host nation, Nigeria invites UNWTO member states to global confab | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has officially extended an invitation to all member states of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to the first-ever UNWTO Global Conference on Tourism, Culture, and Creative Industries, to be held in Lagos between November 14 and 16.

The Minister gave the invitation to member states at the on-going 65th Meeting of the UNWTO-Commission for Africa in Arusha, Tanzania.

He said: “I look forward to welcoming you all to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.”

He further told the meeting that the global conference would be held at the National Theatre, which was constructed in 1976 as a focal point for the celebration of Nigeria’s art and culture, and which hosted at the 1st Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as FESTAC, in 1977.

”The National Theatre is currently being massively renovated and rehabilitated with four additional verticals that will cater for music, film, fashion…