Buhari charges military to replicate north-east successes nationwide





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Kaduna charged the military to replicate the successes recorded against insurgency in the North East in other parts of the country. President Buhari who was the Reviewing Officer during the Passing Out Parade of 69 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) attributed the successes to the acquisitions […]

