Eighteen governors behind Obi, says Ohanaeze | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, claimed that 18 sitting governors, as well as a number of the country’s past leaders are backing the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement in Abakaliki, which was made available to The Guardian, the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, disclosed that the governors, across political platforms, are throwing their support behind the candidature of Obi, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as other political parties, are already afraid of the development.

Ohanaeze, while commending the courage and determination of Nigerians, who are trooping out in different parts of the country in support of Obi, urged that the momentum be sustained, noting that this is a movement to take back Nigeria from the days of locusts, greedy…