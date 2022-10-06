





Kalabash Technology Solutions Limited (“Kalabash”), a financial technology services firm based in Lagos, Nigeria that specialises in developing innovative payment solutions across multi sectors, announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, founded in 2014, to provide its innovative payment solution, Pay Small Small™ (PSS), to all the airline’s passengers.

The post Kalabash partners with Air Peace, launches Pay Small Small to all destinations appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper