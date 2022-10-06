Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe







Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended a police officer and indigene of the state, CSP Daniel Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe from armed robbery suspects. The governor’s commendation is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos. He saluted Amah for his resolve to adhere to the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper