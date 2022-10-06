PDP Presidential Campaign Council appoints Dele Momodu, others as directors







The Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former presidential aspirant and the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, as Director of the campaign, overseeing Strategic Communications. In a news release signed by the Campaign Organisation’s Director-General and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, 16 others were also appointed as directors or […]

