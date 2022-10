Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday despite Lionel Messi’s brilliant curling strike. The Argentina star scored midway through the first half in Lisbon but Danilo’s own goal before the break ensured PSG and Benfica remain level on seven points at the top […]

