Putin decrees Russia takeover of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in the Russia-annexed region of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine.

“The government will ensure that the nuclear facilities at the plant… are integrated as federal property,” the executive order said.

The power station has been occupied by Moscow’s forces since March and is close to the front line.

Putin’s decree came as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he was travelling to Ukraine for talks on the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Grossi will “continue his consultations” on setting up a nuclear safety and protection zone around the power station, the IAEA said Tuesday.

Ukrainian state nuclear agency Energoatom said earlier Wednesday, after the plant’s operating company was moved to Moscow, that Russia was “creating pseudo-enterprises with the names of Ukrainian companies”.

“It’s…