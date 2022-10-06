Regulation, policy frustrate 14,120 megawatts hydropower  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• $7.1b hydropower a mirage as stakeholders kick against borrowing

• Nation’s electricity emission worries experts amid energy transition

• Buhari’s electricity infrastructure expansion to serve Abuja for 50 years, says FG

• 1465MW transmission line, 870MW transformers to be commissioned in December, says TCN boss

There are strong indications that the Federal Government may have failed in its policy and regulatory direction towards harnessing existing 14,120MW of exploitable hydropower despite the country’s gross energy deficit.

While hydropower currently provides the cheapest form of electricity on the national grid, $7.1 billion Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station of 3,050MW and the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam prospects have remained a mirage, instead additional $3.55 billion is being borrowed to import and install solar for rural electrification despite available hydropower resource across Nigeria’s communities.

Last year, the Bureau of Public Enterprises…