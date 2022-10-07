Bowen University Scholar emerges Nigeria’s first scientist to win Harvard Prestigious Fellowship | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Bowen University Professor of Environmental Microbiology, Olatunde Samuel Dahunsi has emerged as the first Nigerian Scientist to win the Harvard Radcliffe Fellowship in the 2022/2023 cohort of 50 fellows.

Dahunsi, a Research Professor at Bowen University, is one of the three Africans selected as Fellows in the 2022/2023 cohort and the first Nigerian scientist who broke the jinx and became the first ever Harvard Radcliffe Fellow in the Sciences, coming after Chimamanda Adichie who won the Fellowship in 2011/2012 on Fiction and Poetry, Ifeoma Fafunwa who won the Fellowship in 2017/2018 in Performing Arts and Chidi Ugwu the winner in 2020/2021 on Anthropology.

Olatunde Dahunsi will conduct research in renewable and sustainable energy generation, waste management and sustainable agriculture. He will as well work on a book that addresses the problems of waste management in developing nations by focusing on the development of a sustainable method of waste collection…