





Byline : Imane Charioui, Director of Francophone Africa, WorldRemit DOUALA, Cameroon, 7 October, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Right from birth, kids begin to actively pick up skills and knowledge as they engage with different environments. From the social skills they learn at home to the hygiene skills taught at school, all contribute to their development, but […]

The post Cameroon: Tips on bringing up money savvy kids appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper