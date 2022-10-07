Can CBD help with Agoraphobia? | The Guardian Nigeria News

For a person suffering from Agoraphobia, the external world can appear terrifying. He/she might experience fear of places that are harmless. The fear and anxiety in people who are suffering from this condition can be triggered by some traumatic events that happened there. Agoraphobia is considered a panic disorder that can manifest in different ways. The irrational fear that can result from this condition can even affect a person’s normal life.
This mental disorder can exhibit in the form of different phobias in people. Some of the manifestations of this condition in people include:
- Fear of busy and crowded spaces
- Being worried about unknown places
- Inability to remain alone in a given situation
- Feeling anxious about leaving the house
- Fear of staying in places that do not have proper escape routes
- Heavily relying on others
How a person with agoraphobia feels can be entirely different from that of another person. Hence, it is extremely difficult to explain how this…
Source: Guardian Newspaper