Flooding: Buhari meets leadership of Governors’ Forum, pledges intervention | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum over the reported cases of flood across the country.

The president, who presided over the meeting in the State House, Abuja, encouraged the governors to meet with the Minister of Water Resources to fashion out solutions to the problem.

The meeting was attended by the outgoing Chairman of NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, the incoming Interim Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the Interim Deputy Chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Buhari stated that the call had become imperative in view of the fact that the minister, had “worked hard’’ on dams and water resources in the country.

He said the minister could escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, to alleviate the plight of the people currently being ravaged by flood in the country.

The governors had told the president that lives had been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in states like Kogi, Yobe,…