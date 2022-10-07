Floods: FRSC issues road diversion alert to travellers along Abuja-Lokoja road | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Roads Safety Corps, (FRSC), has issued a road diversion alert to travellers along the Abuja-Lokoja road due to recent flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi state.

The alert was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, yesterday in Abuja.

He said motorists travelling to the South-Western part of the country through Lokoja are advised to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto, Bridge-Adoka and Otupka axis.

The statement reads “This is to inform the general public, that owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway for the last three days-

