GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai with a special focus on African tech ecosystem | The Guardian Nigeria News

42nd edition now the world’s largest tech and start-up show, hosting unrivalled growth in 26 halls, selling out three new halls across multi sector tech wonders

Dubai will kick off GITEX 3.0 edition next week as it transports audience into the next digital universe

DUBAI, UAE 6 October 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The global digital economy is in full velocity mode, embracing the return of the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event, which opens next week in Dubai with unrivalled record capacity, its continued expansion fuelling the installation of three additional sold-out halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will take place from 10-14 October, outperforming its previous edition as it prepares to host more than 5,000 companies and over 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, spanning 26 halls and two million sq. ft, matching the scale of 33 football fields.