Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper