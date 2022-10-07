NDIC Clears Trapped Funds Of 20 Failed Bank Customers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced the complete settlement of customers of 20 closed banks whose deposits were trapped in the failed banks, in fulfilment of its promise of protecting depositors in the event of bank failures.

“The implication of this is that, through our dogged liquidation activities, the corporation has realised enough funds to fully pay all depositors of the banks,” managing director/CEO of NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan said yesterday at the ongoing 17th Abuja International Trade Fair in Abuja. That is part of measures to guarantee public confidence.

The affected banks are ABC Merchant Bank Limited; Allied Bank of Nigeria; Alpha Merchant Bank Pic.; Amicable Bank of Nig. Limited; Commerce Bank; Commercial Trust Bank Limited; Continental Merchant Bank Pic.: Cooperative & Commerce Bank Plc and Eagle Bank; Financial Merchant Bank Limited.

Others are Icon Limited (Merchant Bank); Ivory Merchant Bank; Kapital Merchant Bank Limited; Mercantile Bank of…