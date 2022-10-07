The Guardian’s Special Focus on Leading Champions of Local Content Driving Nigeria’s Economic Growth | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over the last twelve years, Nigeria has grown to master the practice of local content, to the extent of mentoring other resource-rich countries such as Uganda in promoting their own industries. Nigeria is one of the few countries to have enacted a primary regulation dedicated to it, with a broad objective to domicile a share of the US$18 billion average annual spending on exploration and production by IOCs. Nigeria’s pursuit of local content has greatly facilitated the growth of local service providers and contractors. It has also fostered a mutually-beneficial relationship between international and local companies.

Signed into law in March 2010, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Development Act gives Nigerians the opportunity to be considered in the awards of oil blocks, oil field licenses and oil lifting licenses under its emphasis on increased entrepreneurship and domestic assets. The law set a target to increase the use of indigenous labour, materials and resources to 70% in all oil…