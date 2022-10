It is now confirmed that Bishop Hassan Kukah, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Kadaria Ahmed and Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed will speak at this year’s Felabration Symposium, which holds on Monday, October 10, at NECA House Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja.

