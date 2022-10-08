Chimamanda, Demuren to headline WIMBIZ’s 21st yearly conference | The Guardian Nigeria News

Award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and GTBank’s first female Chairman, Osaretin Demuren, are billed to serve as keynote speaker and conference chairperson, respectively, at the 21st yearly conference of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

The conference, which will hold physically and online from November 3-4, 2022, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, is themed, ‘Firing Forward: The Future in Focus’.

Other speakers for the conference are former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada.

According to the Executive Director of WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, the organisation has developed valuable partnerships over the years and was operating with a leaner structure as a result of its era of leadership transition.

She also stated that “partners such as sponsors, donors, media partners, stakeholders as well as WIMBIZ Associates and Life Members are…