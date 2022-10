Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) founded by former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has urged Nigerians to elect only leaders they could trust with state resources.

Source: Guardian Newspaper