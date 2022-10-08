Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Abia’s Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu inaugurated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Advisory Council for the 2023 electioneering campaign in Umuahia on Friday.

He charged the council to evolve strategies to actualise the party’s victory at the 2023 general elections.

The governor urged the council to initiate strategies such as door-to-door campaigns, especially at the grassroots to facilitate the party’s victory.

He noted that amendments made to the Electoral Law would make the 2023 elections unique.

Ikpeazu also charged the council to identify faults and weaknesses of contending parties to ensure victory for the PDP at the elections.

He described PDP as a party with the potential to win the elections and expressed confidence in the ability of members of the advisory council to lead it to victory.

The governor urged members to ensure genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved party members and expressed confidence that with their support the PDP would deliver all its…