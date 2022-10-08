INEC list of candidates: youth candidacy declined to 28% -Yiaga Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

As political parties strategise to put out formidable campaigns to woo voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa yesterday released a preliminary report indicating a decline of youth candidacy from 34 per cent in the 2019 general elections to 28 per cent in 2023 general elections.

The preliminary report titled ‘Youth Candidacy in the 2023 Elections in Nigeria’ was presented by the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, at a media conference held in Abuja.

Itodo said the report indicated a whole lot of factors responsible for the decline, including the excessive cost of nomination forms, and highly commercialised party primaries, among others.

Youth candidacy in the House of Representatives Election; the report pointed out that despite 3,122 candidates vying for seats in the House of Representatives, only 3,115 candidates have complete information provided. Of this number, 674 representing 22 per cent are young candidates. Two young candidates are people…