Prioritise particular sector, IPAC urges Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give priority to one or two sectors of the economy for maximum impact before leaving office in May 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari presented an N20.5 trillion 2023 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday.

The 2023 fiscal year budget would be Buhari’s last budget to be laid before the NASS as the second tenure of his administration expires on May 29, 2023.

The Lagos State Chairman of IPAC, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, told NAN that since a lot of sectors were still facing challenges, the President should focus on one or two that would greatly impact citizens.

According to him, the nation is still challenged with security, power, economy, education, unemployment, and other problems.

“If it is only one he can transform massively, let him focus on such now. For example, education. The problem of our education is not beyond the power of this…