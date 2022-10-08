The US midterm election for dummies — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It is only two years since US President Joe Biden was swept to power in one of the most fraught elections Washington has witnessed, but all eyes are already on the next nationwide vote.

Biden isn’t up for re-election until 2024, but candidates vying for positions large and small — from county commissioner or tribal chief to US senator — will be sweating the outcome of Election Day on November 8.

As Democratic and Republican nominees duke it out in the final weeks of the campaign trail, here is a guide to what’s at stake.