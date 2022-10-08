Tourism recovery: African leaders discuss growth, opportunities | The Guardian Nigeria News

AS tourism recovery advances across the Africa, sector leaders from across the continent have come together at the 65th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa to rethink the sector and its central role in driving growth and opportunity across the continent.

The meeting, which took place recently in Tanzania, had about 25 Ministers of Tourism and high-level representatives from 35 countries as well as leaders from the private sector.

The meeting embraced the theme of the just concluded World Tourism Day (WTD), Rethinking Tourism, with a focus on innovation, branding, jobs and education and partnerships.

Discussions focused on both the immediate and longer-term recovery of tourism across the continent, including through redefining the roadmap of the UNWTO Agenda for Africa 2030. Key topics highlighted by the high-level participants included accelerating tourism for inclusive growth, advancing the sustainability of the sector and the role of public-private partnerships…