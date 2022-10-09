Iran state TV hacked with image of supreme leader in crosshairs — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


Hackers supporting Iran’s wave of women-led protests interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over an image of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in footage widely shared online on Sunday.

In other anti-regime messages, activists have spray-painted “Death to Khamenei” and “The police are the murderers of the people” on billboards in Tehran.

“The blood of our youths is on your hands,” read an on-screen message that flashed up briefly during the TV broadcast Saturday evening, as street protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, again rocked Tehran and other cities.

This grab taken from a video made available on twitter by group Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) on October 9, 2022, shows a part of a video superimposing crosshairs and flames on the face of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over the portraits of Mahsa Amini and three other women killed, which interrupted state television live news broadcast. –…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR