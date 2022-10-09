Scamacca magic lifts West Ham, Palace beat Leeds | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gianluca Scamacca’s delightful chip helped West Ham strike back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1 while Crystal Palace were 2-1 victors over Leeds on Sunday.

Scamacca has scored six times in his last 10 games for the Hammers since a £30 million move from Sassuolo, but David Moyes’ men were forced to come from behind at the London Stadium.

Fulham were without talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic through injury but went in front after just five minutes when Andreas Pereira smashed in from a narrow angle.

Jarrod Bowen levelled from the penalty spot before half-time after Pereira brought down Craig Dawson in the box.

Scamacca then produced a moment of magic as he lofted Lucas Paqueta’s pass over the helpless Bernd Leno.

The Italian international has displaced Michail Antonio as Moyes’ first-choice striker, but the Jamaican came off the bench to secure the three points in stoppage time.

After winning just one of their first seven league games, back-to-back victories…