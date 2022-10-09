University denies threat to withdraw Kashifu's certificate over ASUU's UTAS





The management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has refuted a claim that it threatened to withdraw the certificate of Inuwa Kashifu, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The purported threat was over the official’s comments on the integrity tests for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payment platform developed by […]

